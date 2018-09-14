485+ lose power in NC as Florence makes landfall

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Hurricane Florence made landfall earlier than anticipated Friday morning, leaving more than 370,000 people in North Carolina without power.
According to North Carolina Emergency Management, 485,143 were without power as of 9:30 a.m.
The highest concentration of outages is in Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, and Wake Counties.
Florence made landfall near the Wilmington coastline around 6 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.
Trees and debris were flying through the streets of Wilmington with fierce winds and torrential rainfall.
The massive storm already brought storm surge and is only expected to bring catastrophic flooding.
Shelters are opening across the Carolinas for evacuees.
The Red Cross is readying to organize shelters across as many as 11 states.
“More than 5 million people from the coast are under evacuation orders, and we still don’t know what the impact will be, including inland,” said Angela A. Broome Powley, regional executive officer, Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region. “We stand ready to staff shelters as long as needed, whether for evacuees or if our neighbors are impacted and need to evacuate. “
The Carolinas continue preparing for anticipated catastrophic flooding, massive power outages, destructive winds, life-threatening storm surge, torrential rainfall, and possible tornadoes.
The massive hurricane was downgraded to a category 1 late Thursday night.
Both North and South Carolina have declared a State of Emergency. Hurricane Warnings are also in effect for the entire NC coast and portions of the SC coastline. Millions of people are being evacuated inland, and many schools and businesses are closing ahead of the storm.
On Thursday, Flash Flood Watches were issued until 8 a.m. Tuesday for the following NC and SC counties in the WBTV viewing area: Alexander County, Avery County, Burke County, Cabarrus County, Caldwell County, Catawba County, Chester County, Chesterfield County, Cleveland County, Gaston County, Iredell County, Lancaster County, Lincoln County, McDowell County, Mecklenburg County, Rowan County, Union County, York County.
