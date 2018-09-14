The list of Charlotte shows canceled due to the hurricane forecast continues to grow

Two major country-music concerts have been blown off the Charlotte concert schedule this week as the Carolinas prepare to take a beating from Hurricane Florence.
The Zac Brown Band concert at PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday has been canceled, Live Nation announced Tuesday evening. No makeup date will be scheduled. Refunds will be available wherever the ticket was bought; online and phone purchases will be refunded automatically. Zac Brown’s show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, originally scheduled for Friday night, also has been canceled.
It’s actually the second PNC concert called off due to a weather forecast in 2018: This past April, Jimmy Buffett postponed a concert because temperatures were predicted to be in the 40s.
Meanwhile, Spectrum Center announced on Tuesday afternoon that Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson’s hotly anticipated concert, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday at the uptown arena, has been postponed.
A press release issued by the venue said “tour management, promoters and arena personnel are working through the logistics of rescheduling the show; all tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.” Refunds also will be available for those who’d like one, a spokesperson for the venue said.
In addition to the Zac Brown and Alan Jackson concerts, a few other notable events have been scrapped due to the threat of inclement weather:
- The 5 Seconds of Summer concert scheduled for Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday has been moved to PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday, Sept. 20; fans will need to check their Ticketmaster account for their new tickets.
- The Five for Fighting performance scheduled for Friday at McGlohon Theater has been canceled. All tickets will be refunded, though the artist hopes to reschedule. (Five for Fighting’s Saturday show at The Artscenter – Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro also has been canceled.)
- A performance by Steven Wright, originally scheduled for Saturday at McGlohon, has been rescheduled; the show will now take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 (same venue). All current ticket holders will be issued and mailed new tickets reflecting the new date, according to a tweet from Blumenthal Performing Arts on Thursday.
- Thursday night’s show by the group I’m With Her (featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan), which was also to be held at McGlohon, has been postponed. The Blumenthal said it will be rescheduled.
- Fall Out Boy’s Friday night concert at Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled for next Tuesday (Sept. 18). Tickets purchased for the concert will be honored on the new date — no exchange is necessary.
- Comedian Corey Holcomb’s three-night engagement at The Comedy Zone has been removed from the club’s calendar.
- And Soul Junction, a two-day music festival in Charlotte’s Historic West End that was originally set for Friday and Saturday, will be rescheduled. New dates have not yet been set.
Finally, it should be noted that several of the shows on the Blumenthal’s calendar for over the next few days — including all performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns” and the Tosco Music Party at Knight Theater on Saturday night — remain a go for now. A spokesperson for the Blumenthal said any weather-related event updates will be posted on all of its social channels and here.
This story will be updated throughout the week, if and when other events are postponed or canceled due to the hurricane.