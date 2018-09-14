Lancaster substitute teacher accused of soliciting 16-year-old student

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) - A man who workes as a substitute teacher for the Lancaster County School District has been accused soliciting a minor in one of his classes.
Jachreo Dmitri Hinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.
Investigators say Hinson, who also operates a photography business, asked a 16-year-old student if she wanted him to take pictures of her. The two communicated for several days through texts and social media.
On Tuesday, the report states, Hinson and the student talked on the phone and Hinson "made comments to her indicating that he wanted to engage in sexual activity with her."
The student reported the conversation the next morning.
Officials say they do not believe Hinson and the student were ever together outside the school setting and no sexual activity occurred.
After his arrest, Hinson was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center.
No further information has been released.
