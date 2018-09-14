Hurricane Florence ready to make landfall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As of 5 AM Friday, Hurricane Florence is now a Cat 1 hurricane. The center of circulation is now about 30 miles off the coast of Wilmington. Flooding rains are slamming the coast and inland areas. At the same time the storm has slowed to a crawl, moving WNW at 6 mph. This amounts to Florence slamming the same areas over and over during most of Friday.