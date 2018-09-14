Grocery store hostage situation suspect released from hospital, charged

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - An armed robbery suspect accused of taking employees hostage at a Salisbury Harris Teeter was released from the hospital and arrested Thursday.
Cody Maxwell Schimmels, 30, was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in July. Salisbury police say they were called to an armed robbery at the Harris Teeter on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Police say when officers arrived, Schimmels was holding several employees hostage at gunpoint inside the store.
Sgt. Daniel Lancaster shot Schimmels after he threatened to hurt a hostage, police say.
“He was armed with a handgun and the things he was doing with the handgun indicated that we needed to take action,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.
Schimmels was released from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital Friday and charged with five counts of first-degree kidnapping and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Chief Stokes said that based on the video he has seen of the incident, he believes Sgt. Lancaster acted appropriately in firing that shot that struck Schimmels.
Police say the officer fired one shot from his gun during the incident.
No officers or employees were injured in the incident.
According to an employee, the customer was another employee’s spouse who was at the store to pick them up.
Schimmels was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $75,000 secured bond.
