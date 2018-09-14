Florence makes landfall near Wilmington coastline

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hurricane has made landfall on the NC coastline near Wilmington. The Wilmington area is now seeing torrential rains and winds gusting to 90 to 100 mph. Flooding rains are slamming the coast and inland areas. At the same time the storm has slowed to a crawl, moving WNW at 5 mph. This amounts to Florence slamming the same areas over and over during most of Friday.