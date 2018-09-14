Florence downgraded to Tropical Storm, life-threatening conditions continue

The winds have already started to pick up and will only get stronger through the weekend. The rain has already started to move into Richmond Co as it makes progress west. Both Saturday and Sunday look incredibly wet for all of us. In fact, we could break rainfall records. The old record one day total for Charlotte is 6.88". It was caused by Hurricane Danny in 1997. The highest 3 day total for Charlotte is 8.66". Tropical Storm Fay brought that August 25-27 2008. I hate to say it but we could have new records after this weekend...