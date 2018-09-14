Florence downgraded to Tropical Storm, life-threatening conditions continue

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After making landfall this morning, Florence has lashed the NC and SC coast for hours. Heavy rain... flooding rain continues to fall as it makes slow progress tonight and into Saturday.
The winds have already started to pick up and will only get stronger through the weekend. The rain has already started to move into Richmond Co as it makes progress west. Both Saturday and Sunday look incredibly wet for all of us. In fact, we could break rainfall records. The old record one day total for Charlotte is 6.88". It was caused by Hurricane Danny in 1997. The highest 3 day total for Charlotte is 8.66". Tropical Storm Fay brought that August 25-27 2008. I hate to say it but we could have new records after this weekend...
For us, the worst of the storm looks to be Saturday and Sunday - as we have been predicting for a few days. Winds could reach 30-40mph, with gusts up to 50mph. There is a small chance for tornadoes as well. Anyone could see rain totals of 6-7". From Charlotte into SC, 10"+ are possible. The mountains could also pick up 10"+ on the eastern slopes.
We will be watching this closely all weekend. Be safe!
