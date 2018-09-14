Dozens of evacuees at Charlotte Motor Speedway brace for Florence issues

“Not knowing,” said Kristy Leanes. “It was so hard to walk out the door and say it’s okay if something happens to the house because we have the important things with us. But it’s still hard to sit here and think I could have a tree on my house right now, it could be raining on all of those things we left at home that are important to us because we couldn’t bring everything, obviously, but the things that are most important we have with us.”