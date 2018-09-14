Animals recovered, one still missing as crates fall out on road during Wilmington to Charlotte transport

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Several animals were recovered, but one is still missing after an accident where multiple crates went flying down the road during a transport from Wilmington to Charlotte.
According to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, there was a transporter bringing animals back from Wilmington to Charlotte who didn’t strap the crates down properly.
The rescue says animals were flying out going down the road and the transporter didn’t notice until they hit Maxton.
The animal rescue service says several animals were possibly in their crates on the side of the road or had been hit and they needed some people in the area to go search.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, the rescue said they recovered the pelican and three chickens, but a hawk is still missing.
“Please we are so sick about this and need help desperately,” The Facebook post read.
Thursday night, the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue posted to Instagram clearing up any misunderstandings from earlier posts.
The animals were picked up in Wilmington and noticed missing in Maxton, NC along Highway 74.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-668-9486 or text 704-684-9247.
