Animals recovered, one still missing as crates fall out on road during Wilmington to Charlotte transport

According to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, there was a transporter bringing animals back from Wilmington to Charlotte who didn’t strap the crates down properly. (Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)
By Andrew Barnett | September 13, 2018 at 7:58 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 9:23 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Several animals were recovered, but one is still missing after an accident where multiple crates went flying down the road during a transport from Wilmington to Charlotte.

The rescue says animals were flying out going down the road and the transporter didn’t notice until they hit Maxton.

The animal rescue service says several animals were possibly in their crates on the side of the road or had been hit and they needed some people in the area to go search.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, the rescue said they recovered the pelican and three chickens, but a hawk is still missing.

“Please we are so sick about this and need help desperately,” The Facebook post read.

Thursday night, the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue posted to Instagram clearing up any misunderstandings from earlier posts.

“Firstly, we have had many many transports coming from the coast. The majority of these transports are done by volunteers. We had hundreds of animals to evacuate, The person who picked up the animals has been evacuating people and animals and offered to help. He was the second volunteer transporter today. This is a person who risked their life to help get animals out. The storm was pounding on them. He strapped all the animals down and left trying to beat the weather. At this point we thought this was our last option and we were desperate. The wind blew some of the crates out. They were strapped down. People need to understand what it’s like to be running for your life and working these hurricanes,"
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Instagram Post
Update on missing birds. First the hawk Achilles is still missing. The transport arrived and we confirmed just now which bird it was. Second we want to clear up some misunderstands and lies that are being posted. Firstly, we have had many many transports coming from the coast. The majority of these transports are done by volunteers. We had hundreds of animals to evacuate. We were down to the wire, and were getting desperate to get the remaining animals out. We had posted on several rescue networks, cajun navy etc asking for help. These are all people who dedicate their lives and take risk to go into evacuated areas to save lives. We had two volunteer drivers show up at skywatch bird rescue today to get birds We couldnt find a transport for the rest some we hired a professional driver for the rest. We did a total of three transports today. The person who picked up the amimals has been evacuating people and animals and offered to help. He was the second volunteer transporter today. This is a person who risked their life to help get animals out. The storm was pounding on them. He strapped all the animals down amd left trying to beat the weather. At this point we thought this was our last option and we were desperate. The wind blew some of the crates out. They were strapped down. People ned to understand what its like to.be runningn or your life and working these hurricanes. We were not the ones who loaded the animals not the ones that arranged the transport. This was all before we confirmed the professional transport truck. We weren't sure the other truck was going to make it and because the weather was getting bad and size of his trailer he was concerned about getting out safely. We did raise money and arrange the last transport that left there (who is still not here yet) We have worked tirelessly the last three days to help get animals out of the hurrican zones. Animals no one else cared about but we were there. We are still here working and will be here all night still accepting evacuees. Once the last transport gets here we will happily verify that we did indeed pay a transporter 600 dollars.

The animals were picked up in Wilmington and noticed missing in Maxton, NC along Highway 74.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-668-9486 or text 704-684-9247.

