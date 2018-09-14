Animals recovered, one still missing as crates fall out on road during Wilmington to Charlotte transport

“Firstly, we have had many many transports coming from the coast. The majority of these transports are done by volunteers. We had hundreds of animals to evacuate, The person who picked up the animals has been evacuating people and animals and offered to help. He was the second volunteer transporter today. This is a person who risked their life to help get animals out. The storm was pounding on them. He strapped all the animals down and left trying to beat the weather. At this point we thought this was our last option and we were desperate. The wind blew some of the crates out. They were strapped down. People need to understand what it’s like to be running for your life and working these hurricanes,"

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Instagram Post