Airport is open but high winds could cause delays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport say the airport is open and operational but if Hurricane Florence comes with high winds, there may be issues on the airfield in terms of delays with arrivals and departures but they say the terminal will always be open.
As of Friday morning all runways are open. If high winds begin to swirl, airport executives say they’ll use a single runway that can handle crosswinds. And that’s when delays could start.
Airport executives say they spent the last couple of days inspecting the airfield to make sure there’s no debris that is loose and blowing around. They also inspected construction areas.
As of now, the airport is quiet. Not a lot of passengers were in the terminal Friday morning.
American Airlines say less than 100 flights were cancelled Friday morning from Charlotte to coastal communities. Flights heading out to and coming from elsewhere are still happening.
Airport officials and police say they know the lull won’t last because once the storm passes passengers will flock back to the airport.
They’re reminding travelers to leave home with extra time in the event of road closures because of flooding.
Anyone traveling into or out of Charlotte Douglas is urged to check with your airlines before going to the airport and follow the airport on social media to see how the hurricane is impacting the airport.
