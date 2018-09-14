Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice evacuate staff, offenders due to Hurricane Florence

Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety
By WBTV Web Staff | September 13, 2018 at 9:20 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 9:20 PM

(WBTV) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has evacuated thousands of adult, juvenile offenders and staff from facilities threatened by the effects of Hurricane Florence.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, more than 3,000 offenders have been safely relocated from facilities in the path of Hurricane Florence.

A total of four county jails have also been evacuated with more than 300 offenders housed temporarily in NCDPS facilities.

All adult offenders affected by the move will be allowed to make a free phone call to a family member over the weekend, according to NCDPS.

“With safety and security the top priorities in the Division of Prisons, this has been a major undertaking not only within Prisons but with our law enforcement partners across the state. “I want to thank our staff both in the facilities and here at Prisons Administration for their hard work and outstanding efforts during this massive undertaking. In the end, we hope everyone stays safe and secure during Hurricane Florence.”
Deputy Director of Prisons Carlton Joyner

Juvenile Justice leadership made the decision early in the week to evacuate three Juvenile Detention Centers and relocate those youth to inland facilities within our system. A total of 26 youth were moved notified their families upon arrival to their temporary assignment.

All offenders will be moved back to the affected facilities once the storm subsides and it is deemed safe for operations to continue, according to NCDPS.

