York County Emergency Management to open three shelters Friday

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - York County Emergency Management officials announced three shelters would open in York County on Friday.
Starting at noon, citizens needing shelter may go to any of these locations:
- Boyd Hill Center at 1165 Constitution Boulevard in Rock Hill
- Mount Holly United Methodist Church 1930 Mt. Holly Drive in Rock Hill
- Clover Baptist Church 117 S. Main Street in Clover
The American Red Cross is operating the shelters. Emergency Manager Chuck Haynes advises anyone going to the shelter to bring your own necessities. Food and some other amenities may be provided, but resources are limited.
“Medications, clothing, pillows, hygiene supplies and any important documents that they are going to need if their home is damaged, they will want to bring those with them,” Haynes said.
York County Animal Control Director Bobbi Cromer says pets are allowed to be brought to the shelters. They are working with the Red Cross to find facilities for the pets to stay in.
Cromer says if you do bring a pet make sure you have its vaccination documents, that its microchip is up to date, and it has a leash and carrier.
York County Emergency Management has started a public advisory hotline that provides citizens with information about the storm and resources available to them.
The phone number is 803-325-2400.
