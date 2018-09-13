September 13 >> TJ Anderson golf tournament (#MollysKids)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - September 13th >> Wanna Play Golf for TJ Next Week?
Storm is coming. Yes. But it’s still “30 Kids. 30 Stories. 30 Days.” and today we’re talking about this photo of TJ Anderson and his dad Travis. It makes you want to grab your own kids.
We first introduced TJ as one of our 2017 September #MollysKids. I went back to re-read that original post before writing this – I went back to re-read most of the posts we had on TJ. I’m a little dumbstruck as I sit here at the computer, processing the difference a year can make.
Last year, cancer was tearing through his 5-year-old body.
But no one knew just how fast.
Soon after TJ died this past February – mere weeks afterwards – Travis and his wife Anna, and their daughter Patricia, came to WBTV News to tell me they were determined to start something to honor TJ and help other kids like him.
His family was determined to turn their anger into a heartfelt Foundation.
One of their first big fundraisers was GOING TO BE a golf tournament next week. Yesterday, with Hurricane Florence bearing down, they moved it to Tuesday, October 16th. It’ll be at Cramer Mountain Club in Gaston County.
Registration is open. Go to www.morethanacape.org.
If you’re not a golfer, you can still go to that website to read more about TJ’s Team Foundation.
“The response from the greater-Charlotte community has been overwhelming,” said Travis. “My family is beyond appreciative for the outpouring of support since we launched the foundation months ago. We just to raise money to help prevent other families enduring what we have endured.”
ACTION at its finest.
-Molly
Past posts on TJ
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.