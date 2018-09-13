September 12 >> Easy as 1-2-3...

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - September 12th >> Today’s 1-2-3
This graphic was made on my kitchen floor with playroom items and Lucky Charms. Pediatric cancer is not easy… but sharing this list is.
- Cancer is the number 1 disease killer of U.S. children.
- A child is diagnosed with cancer every 2 minutes.
- 300,000 families across the globe will hear the heart-wrenching words, “Your child has cancer.”
Lesson of the day: We need a cure.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
