September 12 >> Easy as 1-2-3...
This graphic was made on my kitchen floor with playroom items and Lucky Charms. (Molly Grantham)
By Molly Grantham | September 12, 2018 at 8:55 PM EST - Updated September 12 at 8:55 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - September 12th >> Today’s 1-2-3

This graphic was made on my kitchen floor with playroom items and Lucky Charms. Pediatric cancer is not easy… but sharing this list is.

  1. Cancer is the number 1 disease killer of U.S. children. 
  2. A child is diagnosed with cancer every 2 minutes. 
  3. 300,000 families across the globe will hear the heart-wrenching words, “Your child has cancer.”

Lesson of the day: We need a cure.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

