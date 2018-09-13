Salisbury woman sentenced for shooting at ex-boyfriend during 100 mph chase

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was convicted this week of trying to kill her ex-boyfriend by shooting at him during a car chase that reached speeds over 100 mph.
Teresa Christina White was convicted of felony attempted first-degree murder, felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm.
The incident happend on US 601 in Salisbury in late March 2017.
White and Steven Michael Jones Sr, were in a car that had gotten behind White's ex on Statesville Boulevard just after 11 p.m.
White and Jones followed the man onto West Innes Street near Walgreens. Moments later, victim said that someone in the car following him started shooting at him.
According to the report, deputies in that area at the time said they heard three to four gun shots.
The victim said he had detoured from his usual route when he thought that he was being followed, turning onto Fairson Avenue, then West Innes Street and Mahaley Avenue where he pulled into the Food Lion parking lot.
He told deputies the car kept going, so he left the parking lot and drove toward West Innes Street. The car came back, so Reid headed toward Catawba College.
The victim was at Hogan's Valley Way on U.S. 601 when he heard the shots being fired again. He called 911 after realizing his vehicle was hit when he heard the wind coming through a hole in the windshield. The car chasing him either tried to pass him or pull beside him, but he sped up to get away, going all the way to the Davie County line where deputies and Mocksville Police officers were waiting.
A short chase occurred after authorities said White jumped from the car. She was captured a short time later in the woods.
The victim was not injured.
White was sentenced to serve between 108 months and 142 months in prison.
