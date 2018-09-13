Salisbury VA Medical Center welcomes patients in path of Florence

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One dozen veterans from the Hampton Veterans Administration Medical Center in Virginia were welcomed as the Salisbury VA on Wednesday.
The veterans were transferred as evacuations took place in that area.
On Wednesday, veterans from the Community Living Center, and the Salisbury VA staff welcomed the staff who have joined them to help ensure continuity of care.
Meanwhile, administrators say that Salisbury VA facilities currently plan to remain open for normal operating hours through the storm.
The Director has activated the Emergency Operations Center, and is monitoring the hurricane and its impact in our region.
All outpatient appointments and procedures will continue as planned; patients should report for their appointment as usual.
If a veteran wishes to cancel, please call the clinic.
The VA Medical Center’s inpatient care units and Emergency Department are open and operational.
PATIENT PRESCRIPTION REFILLS: If a Travelling veteran (displaced by hurricane evacuation) runs out of medication(s) and are in need of a supply, the pharmacy during normal hours at the Charlotte HCC or Kernersville HCC, or the Salisbury VA Medical Center pharmacy 24/7 for a short-term refill.
Veterans enrolled in the Salisbury VA Health Care System should contact their primary care clinic or specialty clinic that prescribed the medication for a refill.
SHELTERING IN PLACE, LINENS & MEALS: Some employees may be requested to shelter in place at the VA Medical Center to provide care coverage.
Employees are encouraged to have cash for Canteen purchases in the event that credit card readers are impacted by the storm.
More information regarding sheltering in place will be provided as needed.
CANTEEN HOURS OF OPERATION: The VCS Canteen and Retail Store will be open through the weekend per the schedule below.
The Canteen will offer a limited menu. In the event employees are required to shelter in place, employees may purchase food through the Canteen or they may bring their own food.
Canteen patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases. Meals will be $5 per person.
Retail Hours 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cafeteria Meal Hours Breakfast: 6 - 8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dinner: 4 - 6 p.m.
