Rowan County man pleads guilty to double homicide

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One of three men charged in a double homicide in Spencer in 2014 has pleaded guilty in Rowan County Superior Court.
Kenneth Abel, Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the deaths of 29-year-old Tony Walker and 44-year-old Junior Walker.
The men were found on October 8, 2014, at a home on the 600 block of 5th Street.
Portia White, Tony’s sister and Junior’s niece, says the intruders were three men wearing gorilla masks who broke into the home, demanded cash and shot the two victims.
"This really took a toll on my whole family's life, nothing will be the same anymore," White added.
The day the victims were found, Spencer Police and the State Bureau of Investigation said that they had several leads in the case.
"We believe that robbery was a motive," an investigator said, "We don't believe it was just random victims. We do believe that there was reason for the victims to be targeted. As far as why they were targeted - I can't get into those specifics at this time."
Kenneth Abel, James Michael Robinson, and Darius Abel are all charged with murder.
Kenneth Abel will be sentenced at a later date.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.