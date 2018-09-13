Missing man last seen walking away from home in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since he left his home on foot in early September.
Larry Robertson, 65, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home on the 7000 block of Kavan Hunter Drive on Sept. 5. Police say he is known to walk around his neighborhood and visit businesses on Moores Chapel Road.
Friends and family have not heard from Robertson and are extremely concerned about his safety.
Robertson is described as a black male, 5′7″ tall and 190 lbs. He is bald and has a gray/black beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue cap, white t-shirt, black basketball shorts and gray tennis shoes.
Ayone who sees Robertson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or Det. Tuttle at 704-336-8340.
