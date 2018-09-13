Iredell County declares State of Emergency ahead of Florence

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A state of emergency was declared for Iredell County today by County Commission Chairman James B. Mallory, III.
The declaration makes the county eligible for federal funding to deal with any damage brought about by Hurricane Florence.
The declaration was given following a big meeting held in Statesville involving emergency managers and representatives from hospitals, schools, power companies, and may more.
It was all to talk about planning for Hurricane Florence.
“This is going to be a whole community impact storm,” said Emergency Services Director Kent Greene. “I think this was a very positive move to get everybody in the same room to talk about the planning efforts and what we’re doing to get ready for this so that we can provide those services to our citizens.”
For example, the Brady Johnson, Iredell-Statesville School Superintendent offered use of school buses, diesel fuel, food, and schools to be used as shelters if needed.
Firefighters discussed what resources they have around the county. The Mooresville Fire Department is home to a trained swift water rescue team. The department has several boats it can use in flood prone areas both in Iredell County, and around the state if needed.
Randy Welch from Duke Energy said that residents should expect power outages that last longer than what people are used to seeing and estimated between 1 and 3 million outages across the Carolinas.
Representatives from the county’s municipalities also spoke about their readiness.
The county’s emergency manager also had a very specific message for residents as they prepare for the storm.
“Be vigilant, be careful, stay in tune with what’s happening with the forecast through local radio, local TV, monitor, make sure they know if they lose power that they have the appropriate resources to maintain themselves for last at least three days,” said Greene. “If there’s a real medical emergency call 911.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.