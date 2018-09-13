As hotels fill with evacuees, Huntersville bar owner opens doors

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Coastal evacuees are filling the area near Charlotte fast, seeking higher ground, further from Florence.
“We shut the door and started to drive away, it’s like, what are we going to come back to,” Wilmington resident Glenn Galloway says. “A lot of uncertainty.”
For Galloway and his family, a hotel in Concord is home - for the next few days, at least.
He says his dad survived Hurricane Katrina.
“Taking his advice and just hearing the stories of others, we weren’t going to take any chances,” Galloway says.
The family packed up a car filled with their most prized possessions – photographs.
“We certainly didn’t want to lose these memories,” he says.
Their hotel is one of several filling fast in the area.
Still, those without a place to say might find refuge in some more unexpected spots.
“I’ve got a safe building,” In the Wind bar owner Judy Ellis says. “The least I can do is offer up a floor, a couch in here.”
Ellis is opening her Huntersville bar’s doors to evacuees who need a temporary home.
“There’s some people that might think that’s odd, but it’s where my heart goes,” she says.
Donnie Hinson just arrived from the South Carolina coast, taking Ellis up on her offer.
“It’s different,” he says. “It’s not at home, at the beach, but it works.”
He’s ridden out other storms, like Matthew, but says, this one is different.
“They said it was going to take us out,” he says. “So, it’s time to go.”
Now, thousands of evacuees like these are left with nothing left to do, but wait.
“I hope I’ve got a home when I go back,” Hinson says.
“I don’t know that it’s possible to prepare yourself,” Galloway says. “I haven’t been able to do that, of what will be waiting for us or what will not be waiting for us.”
