Florence weakens to Cat. 2, expected to maintain strength before landfall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As of 11pm, Florence has weakened further, and the intensity forecast through tomorrow has also been reduced.
Satellite data and reports from hurricane hunter aircraft indicate significant changes in the structure of Florence since the last advisory due to the influence of upper-level wind shear.
As a result, the maximum winds are now 110mph which reduces Florence to a high-end Category 2 storm.
Florence is forecast to maintain steady strength before a Wilmington-area landfall early Friday morning (it’s currently 280 miles away).
This is also an update to the prior track which had the landfall a little farther south, near Myrtle Beach. With less time over water the winds should be around 90-100mph around landfall, or a Category 1 storm.
