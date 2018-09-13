Florence bringing very rains to WBTV area over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - At the 2 p.m. update, winds were 105mph. Now they are down to 100mph.
That isn't a huge difference and that isn't a reason to let your guard down. Not much has changed as far as what we should expect in the WBTV viewing area.
Heavy rain continues to be the biggest concern for us over the weekend.
We could see 6-8" from Charlotte south. From Charlotte to the foothills, 4-6" are possible.
The mountains could be looking at an extra upslope influence. That could mean 6-10" in some spots.
The heaviest rain will likely be Sunday and Monday.
Gusty winds are also likely, especially the farther south you go. Tropical storm-force winds could impact our weekend.
The highest winds will likely be on Saturday and Sunday. There's also a small tornado risk.
We will continue to monitor around the clock.
