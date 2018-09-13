Duo charged with Harrisburg bank robbery

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - Two men have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Harrisburg in August.
The robbery happened on August 25 at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 5000 block of Hwy 49 South. Officials say a man handed a teller a note demanding money then left the scene.
After a joint investigation between the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the FBI Charlotte, Aaron Gray Holt, 19, and Diante Ricardo Roach, 21, were both arrested and charged with common law robbery.
Investigators say they believe Roach robbed the bank and Holt drove the get-away car.
Both men are being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.
Anyone with more information should call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or 704-920-3025.
