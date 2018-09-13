Crime Stoppers: Two men steal money from safe with $55,000

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When it comes to crime, you know about safe crackers - crooks who break into vaults.
But it’s unusual to find a safe stealer. We did, with surveillance video from 4:30 p.m. when a dark blue Chevy Impala backed into a parking spot at a video game parlor on East WT Harris Boulevard.
Two men got out and headed to the front door.
“This particular business, you have to ring the doorbell and present an ID to actually be able to get inside,” said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.
The clerk let both men inside, but then she asked to see their IDs. The answer she got, was a rude strongarm.
“That’s when the first guy grabs her and forces her into the office,” Miller said.
Once in the office, she is forced to her knees at gunpoint, while one man keeps her covered, the other man pulls a safe out of a cabinet. A very heavy safe.
“Safe weighed right over 300 pounds,” Miller said. And 300 pounds is not an easy thing to move.
“It took teamwork. They were able to drag it out then left it into the trunk of the car,” Miller said.
Yes, they drug a 300 pound safe down the sidewalk and strained to lift it in the trunk of their car.
“Not only was the safe heavy, but this safe was full with about $55,000!”Miller said.
Which begs the question - how did they know about the safe and the money inside?
“That’s the part we really don’t know at this point. We don’t know if they came in prior to this and were customers at some point, or if they had some inside knowledge of it,” Miller said.
They left with the car trunk open and the safe sticking out the back.
Both men had long dreadlocks with medium colored skin.
Can you help? Call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 to report what you know anonymously. There’s a reward of up to $1.000 for your information.
