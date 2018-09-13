Beach residents seek refuge in hotels prior to Florence’s arrival

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WBTV) - While thousands of residents from the North Carolina coast have fled to different parts of the state, some evacuees have chosen to stay close to their homes.
Several people from the beach towns in New Hanover County have traveled inland to stay at hotels in Wilmington. Wrightsville Beach resident Bill Buchanan was staying at the SpringHill Suites Marriott Wednesday night.
“Yeah we were actually evacuated so we had to leave,” Buchanan told WBTV.
He said he works as a doctor at New Hanover Regional Medical Center so he was obligated to stay in town through the duration of the storm. It’s not his first time experiencing a hurricane though.
“Went through Fran and Floyd, Bertha before Fran, and Bonnie,” explained Buchanan.
Kure Beach resident Ellen Kluepfel said she made arrangements to stay at the hotel several days before the hurricane was scheduled to make landfall.
“I know it’s a (Category 3) now, but even a (Category 3) close to a (Category 4), we haven’t been here for that,” said Kluepfel.
The Kure Beach resident left behind a furry friend that couldn’t make the trek with her to the mainland.
“I have a cat and I had to leave him behind,” explained Kluepel. “He’s on his own because he’s an outside cat. So I had to say goodbye to him and I just hope he’s there when I get back.”
Employees at the SpringHill Suites Marriott told WBTV they were completely booked up for Friday night.
Much of Wilmington seemed like a ghost town Wednesday night. Businesses have been boarded up and sandbags have been placed in front of doors. Activity in the city is minimal.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.