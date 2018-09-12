Wrightsville Beach surfers search for one last wave before Hurricane Florence hits

Wrightsville Beach, NC (WBTV) -
As Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the North Carolina coast, a mandatory evacuation took effect Wednesday morning in Wrightsville Beach. But while thousands near the water moved further inland, several thrill seekers headed toward the waves.
“Normally on the east coast we don’t have too many waves coming our way. And surfers like me, we try to make the most of our time here,” said Surfer Adam Bass.
Bass was surfing before the sun came up Wednesday morning.
“I’m ready to try something really difficult and test my limits,” said Bass.
Against the backdrop of the sunrise over the coast, Bass searched for his “big test”. And he wasn’t alone.
Dozens of surfers hit the water hoping to catch a last-minute wave.
“There’s nothing like going through a summer where you have waist high surf then all of sudden there’s oversized waves and your flying down the side of a tosser, yeah it’s super cool,” said surfer Justin Sonnett.
But to the disappointment of Sonnett and Bass the water remained calm.
“The swell size is a lot smaller than I think a lot of us were anticipating being the day before the storm,” said Sonnett.
Sonnett said he knows paddling out hours before a hurricane seems crazy but it’s an opportunity for one last thrill before mother nature rolls in.
Beach first responders monitored the shore throughout the day Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police Department, no one should be on the beach past Wednesday night.
