Wednesday Morning Weather Update

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
· Hurricane Florence: A powerful storm.
· Landfall expected Friday morning.
· Significant changes for forecast track
· Warm and muggy with afternoon storms today.
Wednesday morning Florence remains a major category 4 hurricane, and a very dangerous storm. If you are tracking Florence at home, the current center of the storm is located at 28.5 N 69.5 W. Florence is moving to the West Northwest at 17 mph. Maximum sustained winds are being put at 140 mph.
Hurricane warnings are now up for the entire North Carolina coast and portions of the South Carolina coastline. Millions of people are being evacuated in an effort to get them out of har
m’s way.
***5 AM update from the National Hurricane Center***
The 5 AM update from the NHC has brought another southern shift to the track… and a major update to the track once Florence makes landfall and begins to slowly move inland.
The official storm track now takes Florence south of Wilmington, with a possible landfall around Southport, NC. Florence is then expected to track south towards the Myrtle Beach area. After making landfall Florence will stall out and move very slowly to the west/northwest.
The current track puts Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area to the north of the center of circulation of what by Saturday will be a strong but decaying storm. But this position also puts us in the path for torrential rains and possible small tornadoes. Needless to say, after landfall this becomes a very tricky forecast. We’ll keep you updated with the very latest information as we analyze forecast updates as they come into the First Alert Weather Center.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.