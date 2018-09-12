Two arrested for methamphetamine charges in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) -
Two men have been arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Caldwell County.
Adam Curtis Clark, 30, and Michael Wayne Walker, 37, were taken into custody on Sept. 11 after SWAT and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant of their residence on Hillside St. in Lenoir.
The warrant was issued after undercover transactions were made at the residence that provided other pertinent information for officers as well.
Police reportedly discovered 210 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, $7,649 in cash, drug ledgers, a small amount of marijuana and other items of drug paraphernalia at the home. The drugs were estimated to have a street value of $31,500 according to NC guidelines and agents believe they were intended for distribution throughout the region.
Clark and Walker remain incarcerated at the Caldwell County Detention Center under secured bond and will make their first appearance in court on Sept. 13.
