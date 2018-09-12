Three wanted in Salisbury for drug/weapon charges

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking three Salisbury residents for Federal drug and weapon charges.
Gary Ray Waller, Jr., 41, of Gaskey Rd., is wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Mary Brooke Ashley, 31, of Faith Rd., is wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.
Jai Montreal Winchester, 23, of Sells Rd., is wanted for possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information leading to the arrest of these individuals to come forward by contacting the office at 704-216-8700.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.