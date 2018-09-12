Queens Sweeps SAC Carolinas AstroTurf Field Hockey Players of the Week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - South Atlantic Conference Carolinas announced its first-ever AstroTurf Field Hockey Players of the Week for matches played during the week of Sept. 4 through Sept. 9.
Queens University of Charlotte’s Karla Von ehren was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate Jet Van den berg was named Defensive Player of the Week.
Von ehren, a freshman midfielder from Hamburg, Germany, led the Royals to a 5-2 conference win over Newberry last week.
She tailed three points in the win, with a goal and an assist on three shots. Von ehren’s assist on the Royal’s goal in the second half, broke a 2-2 tie and led to the Royals victory.
Van den berg, a freshman goalie from Arnhem, Netherlands, entered the game at the start of the second half with the Royals trailing 2-1.
She proceeded to hold the Wolves scoreless for the remainder of the game and allowed the Royals to pick up the 5-2 win.
