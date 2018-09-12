Panthers Have a few Contingency Plans in Place as Carolinas Brace for Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Coach Ron Rivera told the media today that the team currently has a few contingency plans.
GM Marty Hurney, as well as owner David Tepper have been working together to assure that the family members of the team are safe and have something in place for them.
“Our thoughts and prayers most certainly got to everybody that’s in the path of this hurricane just to make sure everybody’s safe. We do have a few plans and as each day goes by we will see where we are before we make any decisions,” Rivera explained.
As of now, the team has not changed their travel plans.
