Forever Family: Meet Anthony

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Tuesday’s Forever Family segment, I introduced you to Anthony!
He is looking for a parent (or two) to help with science projects, take him to the lake maybe and love him unconditionally. He is at a crucial point in his life when he needs a parent’s love and support, and not just for now... but forever. Anthony shared his story with me during a day of fun at Mountain Lake Cottages in Hendersonville.
If you or someone you know may be that special somebody that can take care of Anthony, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org
