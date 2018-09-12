Florence remains Cat. 3, devastating impact remain the same

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Florence has again weakened slightly, but still remains a major category 3 hurricane with winds of 120mph.
We really don’t want people to get too hung up on this, because the devastating flooding impacts will remain the same.
Florence is now about 385mi SE of Wilmington and will get very close to there with 115mph winds by Friday morning.
From there, the movement really stalls as the storm drifts southward towards Myrtle Beach where the landfall is now expected sometime early Saturday.
