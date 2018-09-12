Florence down to a Cat. 3, but expected to re-strengthen to Cat. 4

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With the slightly slower and southward track of Florence, we have now issued a First Alert Day for Monday in addition to Saturday and Sunday.
The trends as of Wednesday afternoon are indicating that the worst conditions in terms of heaviest rain and the tornado threat may be Sunday into Monday for the WBTV viewing area.
A First Alert Day will remain in effect for Saturday as well as damaging wind gusts of 30-40mph ( isolated to 50mph) will begin to develop. However, the heaviest and most widespread rain likely holds off until the second half of the weekend, perhaps into early next week.
Florence slightly weakened at 2 p.m., down to a Category 3 with winds of 125mph. But the wind field has expanded, with hurricane-force winds now extending 70 miles from the center.
There will be fluctuations in intensity through Thursday morning, but Florence is still expected to re-strengthen back to a Category 4, and the highest intensity forecast as of now has winds getting up to 145mph Thursday morning before steady weakening thereafter.
The afternoon run of the Euro is not nearly as far south as the morning run. It puts our southern/western counties in the near worst-case scenario of heavy rain/tornado threats Sunday into Monday.
- Lyndsay Tapases
