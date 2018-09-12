FFN Top 10 - Week 5

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the second straight week, no one in the FFN Top 10 lost last Friday, but there are still a lot of changes to this week’s poll.
Mallard Creek is still number one but there is a new number 2 team and it is a conference rival of Mallard Creek.
And for the first time ever, Central Cabarrus makes their way into the FFN Top 10.
To find out where the Viking are and the rest of the Top 10, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
