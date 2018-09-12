Dream On 3: Day Dreams for multiple kids with Steve Smith

By Molly Grantham | September 11, 2018 at 7:49 PM EST - Updated September 11 at 7:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Four years ago, a local charity that makes elaborate sports dreams come true for kids… started a smaller program, to do smaller dreams. It’s called Day Dream, and it works through the non-profit Dream On 3.

Though we’ve never featured Day Dreams before, WBTV was invited to an exclusive party at Top Golf where Dream On 3 teamed up with the Steve Smith Foundation to help five Dream Kids who live with diabetes.

Watch the video to get a taste from some of the kids, their families and former Panthers great, Steve Smith.

Then hear Anchors Molly Grantham and Jamie Boll talk more in-depth about this program and group changing lives in Charlotte.

