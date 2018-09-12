Dream On 3: Day Dreams for multiple kids with Steve Smith

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Four years ago, a local charity that makes elaborate sports dreams come true for kids… started a smaller program, to do smaller dreams. It’s called Day Dream, and it works through the non-profit Dream On 3.
Though we’ve never featured Day Dreams before, WBTV was invited to an exclusive party at Top Golf where Dream On 3 teamed up with the Steve Smith Foundation to help five Dream Kids who live with diabetes.
Watch the video to get a taste from some of the kids, their families and former Panthers great, Steve Smith.
Then hear Anchors Molly Grantham and Jamie Boll talk more in-depth about this program and group changing lives in Charlotte.
