CMS cancels classes in preparation for Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) announced Wednesday that classes would be canceled Thursday and Friday as Hurricane Florence gets closer to the Carolinas.
"As Hurricane Florence draws closer, CMS schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday, September 13 and Friday, September 14 to protect the safety of students, staff, families and community members," CMS wrote on Facebook.
The note continued, "All CMS athletic practices, games and events are cancelled for Thursday (9/13), Friday (9/14) and Saturday (9/15). Extracurricular activities and field trips scheduled for September 13 or September 14 are cancelled. Before school and after school enrichment programs (ASEP) are cancelled."
Officials said make-up days would be designated a later time.
The district gave several factors they considered when deciding to cancel classes. Read the entire release here.
Shelters are also being set up at several high schools across Mecklenburg County. The locations are East Mecklenburg HS, South Mecklenburg HS, North Mecklenburg HS, Olympic HS, and Audrey Kell HS.
CMS is just the latest to announce closings in preparation of Florence.
The massive hurricane, which was downgraded from a category 4 to a category 3 Wednesday afternoon, is now expected to make landfall Saturday.
Both North and South Carolina have declared a State of Emergency. Hurricane Warnings are also in effect for the entire NC coast and portions of the SC coastline. Millions of people are being evacuated inland, and many schools and businesses are closing ahead of the storm.
