City employee accused of exposing himself in work truck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An employee with the City of Charlotte was arrested Wednesday accused of exposing himself while in a city vehicle.
Kevin Rogers, 45, is charged with indecent exposure.
The charges come after someone called police reporting a worker in a Charlotte Water truck exposing himself while parked on the side of the 8300 block of Prince George Road.
The truck left the area, but was found a short time later. Rogers was then arrested on the charge.
No more details have been released.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.