City employee accused of exposing himself in work truck

City employee accused of exposing himself in work truck
September 12, 2018 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated September 12 at 3:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An employee with the City of Charlotte was arrested Wednesday accused of exposing himself while in a city vehicle.

Kevin Rogers, 45, is charged with indecent exposure.

The charges come after someone called police reporting a worker in a Charlotte Water truck exposing himself while parked on the side of the 8300 block of Prince George Road.

The truck left the area, but was found a short time later. Rogers was then arrested on the charge.

No more details have been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.