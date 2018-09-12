Charlotte 49ers vs Old Dominion Football Moved To Thursday

*This is a press release from Charlotte 49ers Athletics*
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers have announced that the 49ers’ Conference USA football opener vs. Old Dominion has been moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. due to the arrival of poor weather conditions expected this weekend from Hurricane Florence.
Charlotte has been in constant conversation with Old Dominion, whose team arrived in town Tuesday, and has been monitoring the forecasted track of the storm, which changed over the past 24 hours.
"We appreciate everyone's patience as we worked closely with Old Dominion Athletics Director Wood Selig and the conference office to make this decision,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Our primary goal in playing this game is to ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, and do so without creating an undue burden on our community and its emergency services. I also want to acknowledge the incredible cooperation of Coach Bobby Wilder, Coach Brad Lambert, emergency management officials and our campus partners in this difficult process.
“We waited as long as possible to finalize a decision because of the hurricane’s fluctuating path. With the significant change in the hurricane’s overnight forecast, our options became clear -- move the game to Thursday afternoon, or cancel it. Because ODU had already traveled to Charlotte earlier this week, we are able to play the game on Thursday. The 4 pm start allows ODU’s football team to begin its trip back to Virginia ahead of the storm.
“We fully recognize that moving the game date and time inconveniences many of our fans, for which we apologize. However, these are highly unusual circumstances which require uncommon solutions in order to safely complete this football game."
“On behalf of our Old Dominion football program, I want to thank Mike Hill and the Charlotte administration for keeping the safety of our student athletes and fans paramount while working with league and other officials to ensure this conference match up could be maintained despite challenging and changing inclement weather predictions,” said ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig. “The flexibility exhibited by both head coaches was also critical throughout this process and Coach Lambert and Wilder are to be commended for their receptivity to a variety of scheduling options over the past 36 -48 hours.”
GAME INFORMATION
GAME DATE/TIME:
Charlotte vs. Old Dominion
Thursday, Sept. 13; 4:00 p.m.
PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION
Parking will be available on a first come, first serve basis in the following lots.
Gold Lot 23, Green CRI Lots 2, 2A, Green CRI Lots 3, 3A, 1 and 1A - Enter and exit campus via Hwy 29 (N. Tryon Street) at Institute Circle
Orange CRI Deck, Orange CRI ADA Deck - Enter and exit campus via Hwy 29 (N. Tryon Street) at JW Clay
Game Day shuttles will not be operating with the exception of ADA transport from the Orange CRI Deck for those needing assistance.
TAILGATING
The above tailgating lots and decks will open beginning at 12:00pm. However, tents will not be allowed in any parking area for this game due to potential winds.
STUDENT TAILGATING
Students may tailgate in the above lots and are still subject to existing tailgate policies.
TICKETS/SEATING
Fans should use their 9/15/18 ODU game ticket for entry. FSL locations (sections 102 through 111) will remain reserved seating while all other areas will be general admission. Fans who are unable to attend may request a refund or receive a credit on their ticket account. To request a refund, please email niner@uncc.edu or call 704-687-4949 by Friday, September 21, 2018.
The Richardson Stadium Ticket Office Will Call windows will open at 2:00pm. Gates will open at 2:30 pm. The visiting player/guest team ticket entrance is located at Gate 3. Click Richardson Stadium Map to view gate locations.
A $20 general admission ticket is available by calling the 49ers athletic ticket office at 704-687-4949.
NINER WALK
The team’s pregame “Niner Walk” will not be held for this game.
CONCESSIONS
Concessions will be available on a limited basis inside the stadium.
HOSPITALITY
There will be no halftime hospitality. Additionally, Norm’s Tavern will not be in operation for this game.
ESPN3/730 The Game
A game broadcast will still be provided on ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch/) and fans can also listen to the game on 730 The Game, ESPN Charlotte.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Please note that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium. For a list of other prohibited items, visit the A-Z Fan Guide.
INCLEMENT WEATHER AND EVACUATION
We encourage fans to sign up for 49er Text Alerts in the event of inclement weather or evacuations. Fans can register to receive alerts for the 9/13/18 game beginning today by texting FortyNinerAlerts to 226787. In the event of weather delays or evacuations, information will be sent via text message to everyone who has opted in to receive the alerts.
Standard text messaging fees apply.
When lightning is detected within 15 miles of campus, fans will be notified that there is lightning in the area. When lightning is detected within eight miles of campus, fans will be asked to evacuate the stadium.
Upon evacuation due to lightning, fans will be asked to return to their cars or to take shelter in one of the surrounding academic buildings (EPIC, Grigg or Duke Halls) or the CRI (Orange) Parking Deck. Once the “all clear” is given and stadium personnel and security have returned to their locations, gates will be reopened. Fans will need to show their ticket for re-entry.
As in all cases of emergency evacuation, we ask fans for their patience and understanding. Your safety is our top priority.