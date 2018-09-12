Catawba College cancels Thursday and Friday classes

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -
In an attempt to err on the side of caution due to the strength and trajectory of Hurricane Florence, Catawba College administrators have decided to cancel classes on both Thursday and Friday as well as athletic events through the weekend.
This decision will allow students to return home safely before the storm is expected to make landfall. Students who choose to do this are asked to inform their residential assistants beforehand.
Those residential students who choose to remain at the school will still have access to an operational campus with food services, public safety, and essential personnel available.
Staff is expected to report to work on Thursday but non-essential staff are not required to be present on Friday. Those deemed essential to come to work on Friday will be notified accordingly.
Students are encouraged to check their CatawbAlerts notification systems throughout the week and into the weekend to stay informed about any further updates or cancellations. These alerts will also be available online at www.catawba.edu.
For further information about other closings in and around the area, be sure to check WBTV’s constantly updating list.
