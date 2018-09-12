AT&T announces Text to Donate program for Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Wednesday, AT&T announced the activation of the Text to Donate program for Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in North Carolina.
People who want to help those affected by Hurricane Florence can now do some with a simple text.
Potential donors are advised to text “FLORENCE” to 90999 to give $10* that enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
AT&T says donations will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance.
All purchases must be authorized by the account holder and you must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate.
AT&T said Tuesday that they are aiming to lessen the burden on customers through many natural disasters.
The company says they plan to provide unlimited talk, text, and data for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in areas most affected by Hurricane Florence.
