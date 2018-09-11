What to expect on I-77 as thousands evacuate from coast

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Commuters along Interstate 77 are accustomed to their share of traffic hiccups due to the toll project.
Add to that the next few days, thousands of evacuees joining the traffic jam.
“It’s not out of the question to expect that there will be an influx of traffic as folks leave the coast and try to find safer ground,” Jen Thompson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation says.
NCDOT is trying to prepare commuters for what could be a highway headache, as they also prepare for the coming days, themselves.
“We’ve been making sure that everything’s in working order, like our chainsaws, our backhoes and other equipment that we might need to clear the roads of any debris or trees that might come down,” Thompson says.
Statewide, more than 2,100 employees, and nearly 1,300 trucks are set for the storm.
But before the first Florence breeze even hits Mecklenburg County, crews are already putting plans in place, starting Tuesday.
“That’s to accommodate the folks we’re expected to see evacuate from South Carolina,” Thompson says.
Noon Tuesday, all I-77 detours and lane closures previously in place will be cancelled, for now, because of the thousands expected to be added to the busy highway, seeking safer ground.
“You know, I wish they would’ve done that two years ago,” commuter Parker Hawes says.
Commuters like Hawes seem much more accepting of traffic to help a neighbor to safety, than the usual construction woes.
“I would rather have traffic based on the occurrence, rather than regular everyday traffic,” Chris Smith says.
NCDOT says there are not any projects on other highways in the area set to shut down, but that could change.
“As, of course, we get closer to seeing what the storm does, and its projected path, and projected time of arrival in this area,” Thompson says.
