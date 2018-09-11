WBTV celebrates 30 years with Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas

"I think about my life and all that I have done in 30 years and it is pretty incredible that he has been at one station for that same amount of time," said WBTV meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases. "I am not sure I would even be at WBTV if it weren't for Eric. I first emailed him about the job opening (the man responds to every. single. email.) and he responded right away. We both went to Penn State so we had that connection."