Warnings about Florence are being taken seriously, gas stations see more drivers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Those in the Queen City are really working to prepare for an emergency as we wait to see how Hurricane Florence will impact our area, but it’s not just about being prepared. There’s a generation of people who experienced Hurricane Hugo back in 1989 and fear the worst as they’re afraid history will repeat itself.
There's a frenzy when it comes to making sure there's enough fuel to go around. For most of Monday, the Costco gas station along Tyvola Road was packed with drivers as they made efforts to get ready for Florence and everything that may come along with it.
Customers say inside the store Costco workers made sure no one was overdoing it when it came to groceries and it seems like everyone had been playing fair at the pump. There’s a state of emergency in effect in both North and South Carolina, so gas prices should not increase by a lot, but the craziness surrounding the gas station comes from past experiences.
"It’s like Snowmageddon 2018 except for hurricane central. I think people are just scarred by Hurricane Hugo and they are just scared and want to have supplies," said one driver who was looking to fill up her tank.
Recent reports state that gas stations in the area are good on fuel, but you are encouraged to only get what you need.
