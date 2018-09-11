Third person dies following south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
A third individual involved in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in south Charlotte on Sept. 2 has died.
The passenger in the 1998 Ford Econoline driven by Amber Frazier was identified as Michael Curtis Bradley, 36.
Bradley passed away on Sept. 7 at Atrium Health from the injuries sustained in the crash.
An additional warrant has been issued for the arrest of Frazier for involuntary manslaughter.
Warrants had previously been issued for Frazier’s arrest for multiple charges following the death of Sylvia and Simmie Long, 61, at the scene of the crash.
Frazier is still hospitalized with her injuries and will be taken into custody and served the warrants upon her release. Her warrants are currently for three counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
This incident remains an active investigation and CMPD encourages any person who witnessed the crash or has information to call Detective Oberer at 704- 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.