Salisbury woman charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -
Salisbury Police have arrested and charged a woman with robbery with a dangerous weapon following an incident early Tuesday morning.
Police say that Tiffany Estella Blackwelder, 29, of Salisbury, was heard outside the house of a 66 year old man living on S. Clay St. at 12:45 am. She was reportedly calling for the man’s niece and nephew, who were not at the residence at the time.
After approaching the front door, Blackwelder asked the man if if she could come into his house to use the bathroom. The man complied with this request and then she reportedly asked to use the his phone as well, before walking out of the house with it. When the victim told her to return the phone, she pulled out a stun gun and tased him.
Blackwelder was arrested shortly after this incident and is being held on $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.