Rowan County declares state of emergency ahead of Florence’s projected landfall

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Rowan County declared a State of Emergency Monday night due to Hurricane Florence.
“Citizens should be confident that all elements of response and care systems are being activated to prepare for this event,” County Manager Aaron Church stated.
The Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds signed the declaration, effective as of 9 p.m.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center is activated. The overall plan includes organized management of response resources, sheltering capabilities and recover services.
“Do not be complacent. Now is the time to prepare. Everyone is advised to gather essential food and water supplies for at least 3 days. You should also keep in mind specific needs including medications, important documents, and contact information for family members," Rowan County Emergency Management Chief Chris Soliz said.
Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are in effect through the end of the week for the entire coastline along both North and South Carolina. The watches were issued Tuesday morning from Edisto Beach, SC, to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including Albemarle and Pamlico sounds.
The National Hurricane Center says a life-threatening storm surge is likely along the coast, as well as life-threatening flooding.
Additional information and preparedness instructions is available at www.readyrowan.org.
Below are shelter locations in Rowan County that could open depending on Florence’s impact:
- Rowan County Shelters: (also available at www.readyrowan.org)
- Hefner VA Medical Center Bldg 6, 1601 Brenner Ave, Salisbury
- Salisbury YMCA, 828 W Jake Alexander Blvd Salisbury
- Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd Mount Ulla
- Concordia Lutheran Church 185 Concordia Church Rd China Grove
- Cornerstone Church, 315 Webb Rd Salisbury
- East Rowan YMCA, 790 Crescent Rd Rockwell
- First Baptist Church/Rockwell, 8630 Hillcrest Dr Rockwell
- Granite Quarry Municipal Bldg, 143 N Salisbury Av Granite Quarry
- Jackson Park Elementary School, 1400 Jackson St Kannapolis
- Rogers Park Baptist Church 309 E 24th St Kannapolis Kannapolis 35.32 -80.61
- Salisbury City Park Rec Center, 316 Lake Dr Salisbury
- Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S Boundary St Salisbury
- Salisbury Hall Gym, 1400 W Bank St Salisbury
- Salisbury Miller Recreation Center, 1402 W Bank St Salisbury
- South Rowan YMCA, 950 Kimball Rd China Grove, Landis
- Woodrow Wilson School, 800 N Walnut St Kannapolis
- NC Lutheran Home/Trinity Oaks, 820 Klumac Rd Salisbury
- Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, 1120 S MLK Jr Ave Salisbury
