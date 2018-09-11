Rock Hill hotels see rise in bookings ahead of Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As people evacuate the South Carolina coastline ahead of Hurricane Florence, Rock Hill hotels are seeing a spike in bookings.
According to management at several hotels on Galleria Drive, they have been fielding quite a few calls from evacuees headed north. Most hotels are not booked up yet, because there have been several cancellations as well.
They say events that were previously planned in York County this week and weekend are being cancelled due to the anticipation of storms. Managers say that’s freeing up rooms that were previously booked.
David and Joyce Latham live in North Charleston and say they’ve stayed and evacuated due to hurricanes before. They decided to leave before it was mandatory, in an effort to avoid the traffic and get a room before they were all taken.
“It was not as hard because we decided to leave just earlier,” Joyce said. “We did not want to be in the traffic from the reverse lanes … we did not find the property we would have normally stayed in, but we found a property that works.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.