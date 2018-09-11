Residents in flood-prone areas keeping eye on Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Emergency Operations Center is up and running in Mecklenburg County.
"It’s an infrequent event. We activate the EOC – the emergency operation center – as necessary depending on the size of an event. Previous times have included things like (Hurricane) Katrina, Hugo" said Captain Rob Cannon of the Charlotte Fire Department.
Workers from agencies, cities, and towns in the county are all under roof keeping an eye on the mega storm.
"This case - it’s a pretty significant weather event that we’re looking at so our idea here is to get all the significant players together to provide a collaborative response to that and that’s what the EOC is for and that’s what you see us preparing for and implementing today," said Capt. Cannon.
"We may be affected significantly here in Charlotte Mecklenburg or it may affected in other parts of the state,” he continued. “Either way this is a regional response. The team that we have here – cross agencies which includes emergency response agencies, government agencies, volunteer organizations, business – so we’re all coming together in this EOC as a way to collaborate as a way to respond in the most effective way possible."
One worry is what could happen if the storm dumps a lot of rain in the area.
"When it floods we get like snakes - yeah - rats, all that. So it’s real nasty," said Crystal Sigle.""They come up from the backyard to the front or they come near the house."
Sigle says she had lived in the Burbank neighborhood in Charlotte for nine years and remembers flooding in the past when nearby Stewart Creek took over and prevented them from leaving their homes. And, she knows all too well that extreme weather doesn't just bring creatures crawling out.
"The power - cause every time the storm comes the power always goes out and then it takes longest to get back on" she said.
With that in mind, the Sigle family did the usual stocking up and bought "bottle water, flashlights, candles, and canned foods."
And, they made another decision.
“Just in case the power goes out, like a tree fall or something – we got a motel room,” which Sigle said is the first time they’ve added a motel room to their storm preps. “Because what happened the last time we had trees fall and all of that.”
