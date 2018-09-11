PurpleStride Charlotte 2018 Postponed because of Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This Saturday’s PurpleStride Charlotte 2018 has just been postponed because of Hurricane Florence and the potential of severe weather in the Charlotte area.
“Unfortunately, due to the projected severity of Hurricane Florence, we have decided to postpone,” The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Charlotte Affiliate announced today.
The statement went on, “The safety of all our participants and volunteers is our highest priority and we want to ensure that everyone is focused on safety.”
PurpleStride is a walk dedicated to raising funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s research, and patient services.
PanCAN is still committed to their fundraising goals for the event, and encourages teams to keep striving for their individual goals.
The PurpleStride Packet Pick Up is also postponed.
“We are currently working on postponement plans and hope to update everyone shortly on future details,” PanCAN said in the statement.
WBTV has been proud to partner with PanCAN Charlotte and will keep you posted on updates as we get them.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.